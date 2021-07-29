PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $145.25

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.25, but opened at $142.22. PTC shares last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 3,261 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Get PTC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $220,629,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $106,965,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.