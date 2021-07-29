Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

