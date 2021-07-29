Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

