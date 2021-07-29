Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

