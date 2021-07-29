Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.52 ($119.44).

Shares of PUM stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €103.95 ($122.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.60. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.31.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

