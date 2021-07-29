Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

