Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 394,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 591,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of £223.97 million and a PE ratio of 38.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.28.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

