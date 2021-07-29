Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 115.0% in July

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,373. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

