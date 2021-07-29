Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 32.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

