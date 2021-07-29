Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

