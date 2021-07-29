Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

CPX opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$26.97 and a 12 month high of C$42.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.