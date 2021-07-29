Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.35.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

