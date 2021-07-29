Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for VEREIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

VER has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

