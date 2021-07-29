Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Esquire Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ESQ stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

