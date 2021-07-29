Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Reduced by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $121,333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

