Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

