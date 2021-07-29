Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

