Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

