Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

