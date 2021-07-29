Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

MEDP opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

