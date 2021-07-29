Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

