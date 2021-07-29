Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Increased by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.