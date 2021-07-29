Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.