Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increased by Truist Securiti

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.45 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

