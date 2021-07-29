Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.15 on Thursday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

