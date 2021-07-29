Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Decreased by Analyst

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.