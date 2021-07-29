QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of QADB opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on QADB. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

