QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QADA. William Blair cut QAD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QAD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

QAD stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.30. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

