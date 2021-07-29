Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QABSY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

