Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.52 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.52 million and approximately $331.70 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.