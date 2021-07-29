QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 22,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,143. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

