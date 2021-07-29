QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

QGEN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

