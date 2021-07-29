QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.02. 804,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

