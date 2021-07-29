QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.63.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

