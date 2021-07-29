Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,485 shares of company stock worth $13,644,514 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

