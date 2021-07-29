QuickSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.92 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $335.18 or 0.00838766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

