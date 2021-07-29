Quidel (QDEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

