Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

