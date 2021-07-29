Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $26,393,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

