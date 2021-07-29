Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$46.77 during trading on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

