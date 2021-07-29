Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

