Ratan Capital Management LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up about 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

