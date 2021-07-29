Ratan Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $9.87 on Thursday, hitting $3,620.45. 54,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

