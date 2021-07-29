Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $415,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

