Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

