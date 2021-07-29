Ratan Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,181. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -802.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

