Ratan Capital Management LP Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

KEYS stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,727. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

