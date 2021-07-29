Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and last traded at GBX 1,959.75 ($25.60), with a volume of 18104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,886 ($24.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,899.80 ($24.82).

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.