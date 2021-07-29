Raymond James Comments on Mercer International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

MERC opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $770.08 million, a P/E ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

