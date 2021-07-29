Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.